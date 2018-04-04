Fill-in Range Rover Velar takes top design award at NY World Car Awards

Pretoria, 28 March – The Range Rover Velar is by implication the most beautiful car in the world after receiving the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards held in New York.

Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive, Dr Ralf Speth said “The Range Rover Velar is an outstanding, superior SUV. Compelling modernity, eye-catching design, innovative Touch Pro Duo infotainment technology and a clear focus on sustainability! What a combination. This product speaks for itself.”

“I want to thank our Velar team for their passion and commitment, for going the extra mile to move boundaries for extraordinary solutions” he added.

Land Rover’s Chief Designer, Gerry McGovern, said “The continued evolution of our design philosophy is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life. The Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to the Range Rover family with an abundance of innovative technologies, all making this vehicle a joy to drive and be driven in.”

The World Car Design of the Year award is voted by the World Car Awards jury comprising 82 leading motor journalists from 24 countries.

Launched last year and named after the codename for the original concept Range Rovers of the late 1960s, the Velar fills the space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

It is available with a choice of six powertrains, ranging from the clean and responsive 180PS 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel to the potent 380PS supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. The vehicle is designed, engineered and manufactured in the United Kingdom. The entry level model prices well over a million bucks.