If it’s not biodegradable, refuse to use it – drinking straw becomes icon of pollution

An object as insignificant as a drinking straw has just been chosen by an environmental coalition as their symbol of the contamination of nature by plastic.

The No Straw campaign uses a set of three awareness posters each bringing across the message of the damage plastic causes in the natural environment. The three posters, a fish for fresh water, a turtle for the sea, and a kudu for the bush, each incorporates two stylised straws to visually convey the No Straw message.

In December last year, the groundwork was laid for creating awareness of the harmful effects of plastic when thrown away by inconsiderate people. The Hospitality Association of Namibia and Fenata, supported by Eco Awards Alliance and Recycle Namibia Forum then launched their “joining hands, linking brands, for a cleaner Namibia” awareness campaign. It is financially supported by the private sector, even by companies in the tourism and hospitality industry where the use of straws is as common as sand in the Namib.

The No Straw campaign was launched to coincide with Namibia’s own Water Day celebrated this week Wednesday.

“With this campaign we call on all hotels, restaurants and food & beverage outlets to consider reducing, if not completely banning the use of one-way plastic straws. We wish to focus attention on the disastrous consequences of non-recyclable plastics ending up in rivers and oceans,” stated the No Straw alliance.

“We are in it together: Business owners are called upon to seek alternatives for the once-off straw, if at all necessary, with local suppliers already offering decomposable straws. The No Straw campaign also targets the consumer, with an urge to think: “if you can not re-use it, refuse it!” they said.

“It might be a small thing, but every little action will get us closer to a cleaner Namibia. Therefore, in support of the motto of this year’s Namibia Tourism Expo, “Small Things Matter”, the trio wishes to call on all Namibians, service providers and customers alike, to say “NO to Straws”, and thereby join hands for a cleaner Namibia!”