Financial services provider dishes out 54 bursaries to employees

FNB Namibia announced that 54 employees received bursaries from the FNB Staff Assistance Trust for assistance with tertiary education fees for this year.

FNB Namibia implemented the Staff Assistance Trust Education Bursary in 2008 to assist previously disadvantaged employees or their dependents with the educational costs for tertiary education.

“Altogether 25 employees/dependents benefited with funding towards tertiary education costs in 2017 from this Trust. We are proud and happy to be able to assist in this regard. Our brand mantra of “How can we help you” not only covers our customers and the communities in which we operate, but also, very importantly our people,” Andrew Kanime, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The latest study directions of the bursary students include Bachelor of Accounting, Advanced Diploma in Banking, Finance and Credit, Bachelor of Communication, BComm and Bachelor of Law, to name but a few, all at NQA accredited institutions.

“Our vision is to be the best employer in Namibia to the best people and to achieve this we have to make sure that we develop and grow our people. We believe that by taking care of our employees, they will in turn take care of our customers,” Kanime added.