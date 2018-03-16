Coast to host spike filled tournaments over the weekend

The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) will host the 2018 Bank Windhoek Namibia Beach Volleyball Open and the 2018 Bank Windhoek DOC Open Tournament from 24 to 25 March 2018 at the Mole Beach and The Dome, in Swakopmund.

This year’s edition sees the NVF Bank Windhoek NAM Open and NVF Bank Windhoek DOC Tournament coinciding on the same weekend and presenting the best of both forms of volleyball.

“It will be two spectacular, action-filled days, making the coastal region the place to be for Namibian volleyball lovers. The Mole Beach is the perfect setting for a beach volleyball tournament and in the past years, we have been successfully cooperating with The Dome as venue for 6-a-side volleyball. We are very pleased to continue the collaboration for 2018, creating the perfect setting for this great tournament,” said Hillary Imbuwa, President of the Namibian Volleyball Federation.

The NAM Open will cater for young and old as there will be categories for 2-a-side Men, Women, Youth (U17), Social and Mixed 4-a-side.

Participants can look forward to rubbing shoulders with some of Namibia’s top beach volleyball players, such as the 2018 Tropizone Aqua Mixed Grand Slam winners, Rosi Hennes and Fabian Pfeifer and 2017 King of the Beach Champion, Daniel Pfeifer.

The deadline for registration is 22 March and entry forms can be obtained from James Verrinder, Director: Beach Volleyball at [email protected]

The DOC Open Tournament has a long tradition in the local volleyball landscape and has for years been the first major highlight of the indoor season. Being an open tournament, any team (league team or social team) can register to participate. The tournament has attracted international teams in the past and continues to boost great participant numbers.

The defending champions from last year, the Windhoek based Khomas NDF Volleyball men’s team as well as the SKW ladies team will try their level best to fight off the competition to once again secure their spot on the podium.

The winning teams in each gender will receive prize money of N$5000, N$3000 for second place, N$2000 for third place, and N$1000 for fourth place.

The deadline for registration is 20 March and entries can be forwarded to Liina Matheus, Secretary General of the Namibian Volleyball Federation at [email protected]

Caption: The 2018 Bank Windhoek Namibia Beach Volleyball Open and the 2018 Bank Windhoek DOC Open Tournament, taking place on 24 and 25 March 2018 at the Mole Beach and The Dome, in Swakopmund. For more information, contact James Verrinder, Director: Beach Volleyball at [email protected] or Cell: 081 455 4571.