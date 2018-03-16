‘Unseen’ to screen at Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will be screening ‘Unseen’, Directed by Perivi Katajivi on 14 March at 18:00, with tickets being sold for N$40.

Unseen is about overlapping and intersecting lives colliding in Namibia. Sara who is worn out by life and travel returns home from overseas. When she announces to her family that she is going to commit suicide she sets of a dramatic chain of events.

While Anu is a dreamy musician and struggles to explain his hallucinations and out of body experiences to his rough neck buddies across town and Marcus an African-American actor, estranged from his wife is in town to play a role in a historical film but he spends his time wandering through the outback searching for significance.

The cast includes Senga Brockerhoff as Sara, Mathew Ishitile as Anu and Antonio David Lyons as Marcus. Unseen also produced by Perivi Katjavivi, Antonio David Lyons, Cecil Moller and Shalongo Nambala, edited by Khalid Shamis and sound edited by Becoming Phill.