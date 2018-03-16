Dolam Children’s Home gets facelift

The Germany Embassy, through its micro-project fund financed furniture worth N$255,362 towards the Dolam Children’s Home orphanage in Katutura.

The newly built children’s home was inaugurated last week and will provide more privacy and study space as well as a larger recreational area for the children.

Additionally, the home will also accommodate a larger number of orphans and vulnerable children and has enough open areas the existing buildings in future for further intake of children and for envisaged future project for abandoned, orphaned and sick babies.

The home was founded by Rosa Namises in 1999, when she started off by providing shelter to orphans and vulnerable children using her own house.

Representatives of the Embassy in Windhoek, together with Namises and representatives of German NGO Pallium e.V joined in on the grand opening of the premises.

Caption: The new Dolam children’s home is ready