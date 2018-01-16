Local politician, Nghidinwa passed away

Long serving politician and former Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Rosalia Nghidinwa has passed away on Sunday.

The late Nghidinwa served as Deputy Minister of Labour from 2000 to 2005, Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration from 2005 to 2012, having been re-elected to the National Assembly in 2010. She later moved on to become the Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare since December 2012 until 2015 when she left Parliament.

“As a parliamentarian, she had a strong commitment towards ccommunity development programmes in rural areas and improving the welfare of vulnerable groups including elderly citizens, woman and children,” Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said.

Born 26 October 1952, in Nkurenkuru, Kavango West Region, Nghidinwa was a long serving member of SWAPO, having joined SWAPO in 1974 and spent many years in exile.

She was a health practitioner by profession and an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN), who served on the Church’s governing council from 1991 to 1996 and through the years, ran several community health centres within Okavango for the ELCIN Church.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Namibia, I hereby join the family and friends of Comrade Rosalia Nghidinwa and the rest of the country, in expressing our deep felt sympathy and condolences at her untimely passing,” Katjavivi said.