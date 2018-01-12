Cancer Association prepare for first outreach programme for 2018

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) released the Programme 1 for the 2018 National Cancer Outreach Programme. The Association regularly does the Outreach Programme to reach people that are in the rural areas who do not have access to these facilities.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at CAN said in a statement that the Outreach Programme will have clinical breast examination and cervical screening, which is also know as a pap smear.

“While the men will have prostate function which is done by a PSA blood test, with only a prick on the finger, in conjunction with health history screening and testicular cancer screening if needed,” he said.

He explained that the first 100 ladies and 40 men can be screened complimentary and if time allows further patients can be screened at N$70 per person.

“Ladies should please bring their own night gowns or material wraps for the examination procedure and a health lifestyle talk and how we can be educated to prevent cancer will be hosted prior to all clinics and in schools for the youth will clinics are ongoing,” he added.

The Association will be at the Rehoboth Clinic on 22 January from 09:00, at Stampriet Clinic on 23 January from 11:00, at Aranos Clinic on 24 January from 09:00 and at the Mariental Clinic on 25 January from 10:00.