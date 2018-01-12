Exhibition focusing on local wildlife, landscapes and scenes of life set for FNCC

The FNCC will be will showcase a collective exhibition that will bring together works by amateur as well as professional photographers on 22 January until 16 February at the gallery with entrance free of charge.

Fifteen photographers will present two artworks each, with only one imposed criteria, which is that all photographs must have been taken in Namibia. But the rest of the details is left up to each artist to decide on including style, subjects and techniques.

This exhibition about Namibia will depict wildlife, landscapes, scenes of life and everything in between. And it will be an occasion to admire this beautiful country in a privileged space, at each person’s own rhythm.

FNCC has decided on an exhibition like this because in this society where more and more photographs are available online, consumed at an accelerated pace, to the sound of the click of a mouse, forgetting the previous one, it felt important to give these photographers a platform to express their love for Namibia.