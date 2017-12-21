Namibia Training Authority reflects on achievements

The government has recognised the existing gaps in vocational education and their impact on the economy and the Promotional of Vocational Education and Training in Namibia (ProVET) has supported the National Training Authority (NTA) working within the framework of the National Development Plans (NDP 4 and 5).

The current phase of the ProVet project started in October 2012 and is coming to an end in March 2018 and the NTA has achieved a number of developments over the period.

According to NTA the authority managed the development of 15 new or revised qualifications for trades in demand by industry Crops, Livestock and farm Machinery, fire and rescue operations, auto mechanics, heavy plant operations, health and safety operations, panel beating and spray painting, solar installation and maintenance, VET training, assessment and moderation and water and sanitation.

“We mananged the implementation of the above qualifications, with training providers in different parts of the country with a focus on key sectors which are relevant to economic development priorities and to focal areas of Namibian and German development cooperation,” the authority added.

Furthermore NTA said 426 trainers have participated in supported training programmes and 137 teachers and trainers have successfully taken part in further training measure. 45 trainers have undergone year long ToT interventions through strategic international partnerships.

Meanwhile ProVet has also strengthened the private sector engagement in TVET planning and implementations in line with present NTS strategies and systems. They have worked with three vocation training centres in northern Namibia under the EU Training Hum an action financed by the EU through a delegation agreement with the main aim of increasing equitable access and completion of Vet programs and improving VET quality to ensure provision of labour market oriented skills and competencies.