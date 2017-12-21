DStv Eutelsat Star Awards now open

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is returning for a 7th edition, where students from secondary or combined schools can enter by writing a creative assay or designing a poster.

The competition is based on the following topic: “Its sixty years since the first satellite, Spuntnik was launched, broadcasting a unique and easily captured, beep, beep, beep, signal. Looking back at this historic moment, write an essay or design a poster depicting how satellites have launched humankind into the 21st Century and acted as a unifier.”

The Awards are open to all learners from secondary or combined schools on the continent where MultiChoice Africa maintains operations. Entry forms can be obtained from any MultiChoice Resource Centre or the nearest MultiChoic office. Entries will be judged on the basis of high-standard criteria of accuracy, creativity, originality and innovation.

The competition closes on 12 February 2018 and only entries submitted on the official entry form will be eligible and the overall winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in March 2018.

The essay winner will be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Paris, France in the company of Eutelsat and onwards to French Guiana to see a rocket launch into space. While the poster winner will win a trip for two to South Africa which includes a visitation to the South African National Space Agency as well as exploration of several heritage sites. The schools attended by the two winners will also receive a Dstv installation including a dish, TV, decoder and free access to the DStv Education Package.