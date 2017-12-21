MealForTwo initiative feeds Windhoek’s needy

Bank Windhoek and The Gondwana Care Trust’s initiative, MealForTwo, made their first official handover in support of two charitable organisations for senior citizens situated in Khomasdal and Pioneerspark in Windhoek recently.

The MealForTwo initiative ensures that for every meal served at any Gondwana Collection Namibia lodge, an extra meal is donated to the initiative to contribute to the fight of hunger in Namibia.

In Khomasdal, Bank Windhoek and members of the Gondwana Collection Namibia attended a special Christmas lunch hosted by the MEGS Soup Kitchen. The seniors from the Khomasdal community were treated to a hearty lunch and were served by Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek staff members and those from the Gondwana Collection Namibia.

“As connectors of positive change, Bank Windhoek aims to make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve. The MealForTwo project is such an important project with a positive impact in our communities. Bank Windhoek is therefore proud to have collaborated with Gondwana Collection Namibia. We wish this initiative the very best of success,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Investment and Sponsorships, Sanet de Waal.

“MealForTwo is a project that is bigger than Gondwana Collection Namibia and Bank Windhoek. We feel it is important to gain further partnership with other companies, so that we can grow the project and support as many people across Namibia as we can,” said Gondwana Collection Namibia’s Director of Brand and Marketing, Manni Goldbeck.

In Pioneerspark, Bank Windhoek and the Gondwana Collection Namibia visited the Senior Park Old Age Home and delivered food packs in support of the small community. Over 100 boxes, filled with Christmas gifts were delivered and handed out to the residents who were thankful for the support.

“With our strong position built over years of support from our clients and communities at large, Bank Windhoek addresses many economic disparities in line with Government’s efforts, by means of broad based Corporate Social Investment programmes,” concluded de Waal.

Bank Windhoek, who financially supported the campaign, and the Gondwana Collection Namibia, urged other corporates and organisations to be part of the initiative. Further support was received from Katja Klein and Anchors Restaurant from Walvis Bay.