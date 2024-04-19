Opportunities dialogue provides platform for youths to engage in energy sector

By Michel Haoses.

The Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) hosted a highly successful Career and Opportunities Dialogue event on 13 April in Windhoek.

The event provided a platform for dynamic discussions and presentations by industry experts and leaders, attracting over 100 attendees including high school and university students, as well as early career professionals.

Paulo Coelho, Communications and Public Relations Manager of NAMCOR, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the vital role of youth innovation and participation in shaping the future of Namibia’s energy sector.

The event featured insightful panel discussions on career pathways, industry trends, and opportunities in the energy sector, with esteemed speakers including Nyeuvo Amukushu, Founding Director of Women in Oil, Gas and Energy Namibia, Ndapewoshali Shapwanale from ReconAfrica, Sarti Shikongo, Interim Executive Director of NYEF, Gawie Kanjemba from Africa Energy Chamber, and Wilem Salomo, Material Management Specialist at SLB-Namibia.

Shikongo expressed gratitude to event sponsors WOGEN and NAMCOR, as well as to attendees and speakers, highlighting the importance of such platforms in providing knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiration for the youth in Namibia.

“The success of our Career and Opportunities Dialogue Event underscores the significance of empowering our youth and equipping them with the tools and insights needed to thrive in the energy sector,” she remarked.

The event catalyzed meaningful engagement and collaboration, fostering a supportive environment for young individuals to explore and pursue opportunities in the energy industry.