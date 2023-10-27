Swakopmund Municipal Council insists on moving mobile food kiosks

By Adolf Kaure.

Mobile kiosks in Swakopmund are set to be relocated despite opposition and petitions from the coastal town’s residents.

During a consultative meeting with mobile kiosks stakeholders on Thursday, the General Manager of the Swakopmund Municipal Council Andre Plaaitjies, said a number of legislations have changed which has led to the Council stepping in.

“There has been several new acts that have been passed and we have to move with the times,” he said.

After an instruction earlier in the year from the Council telling mobile food kiosks that they would be relocated, it was met with a mixed reception.

“That is why we have this meeting so that we can have your side of the story and their side of the story.”

“Some of them were not happy, some of them wanted to move and some didn’t. There has been a limited amount of resistance but we are carrying on,” said Plaaitjies.

The new demarcated spots for mobile kiosks include north of the aquarium as well as at the tennis court, the parking area opposite the State House, the Saturday Market area at Erf 118 (Daniel Kamho Avenue) opposite the Swakopmund Prison, Erf 626 in Tamariskia and Erf 2349 in Matutura.

A petition was also signed by over 5000 residents earlier in the year objecting to Swakopmund Town Council’s instruction.

During the consultative meeting, a resident of Strand Hotel in attendance raised a concern about the alleged nuisance caused to residents by the kiosks.

“Most of these kiosks do not adhere to the rules. We have a lot of food trucks that are not complaint. How will the Municipality make sure that all the rules are regulated. How will they not become a nuisance to the new place where they will be moved to,” said the resident.

Owner of a mobile kiosk at Strand Hotel known as Surf ‘n Chicken, Jackie Kaela, expressed her grievance on the Council’s intention of moving mobile kiosks in that area.

“We have been told to move and we are told to move to a place without us being consulted. Our market is very different from what you think. People will not be able to move to the tennis courts to buy food and then go back to the beach to have a good time,” said Kaela.

Another kiosk owner who trades at the same street expressed his concern over what Council regards as nuisance and what the kiosks have done to contribute to this nuisance.

“We all agree with the fact that the law’s changing but the way it is been done is wrong,” he said.

Chairperson of the Swakopmund Management Committee, Wilfred Groenewald explained that there are two categories for mobile food trucks in Swakopmund. These include the cooking on site as well as ready-to-eat food.

“Before we register any business, we need to inspect if it meets health requirements,” he said.

Groenewald called on the residents and the mobile kiosk owners to put all their complaints in writing by including their objections and proposals.

“This Council resolution has not been implemented yet. No council resolution has been made yet, so now proposals must be made to form part of a new resolution.”

Swakopmund’s iconic yellow food bus, Fork ‘n Nice, known for its delectable take-aways, is now in the middle of a dispute between the municipality and mobile food kiosks over the right to ply their trade in public areas. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)