Paratus bags diamond and gold arrow accolades at PMR Africa awards event

Posted by | Mar 14, 2023 |

Paratus Namibia recently won both a diamond and a gold arrow at the PMR Africa awards.

The awards have been established to set and recognise benchmarks in the telecommunications industry and are based upon nominations by and research conducted among top businesses in Namibia.

“We are grateful to have won both these awards and we appreciate this recognition by our customers, which confirms that we are delivering on our vision to transform the continent through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service,” said the Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall.

He thanked every member of Paratus Namibia because, without their effort, this would not be possible.

Receiving their diamond and gold arrow PMR awards, VAS Manager at Paratus Namibia, Jeffrey Olivier, and Executive: Sales at Paratus Namibia, Genevieve Cloete.

 

