Windhoek Oktoberfest returns bigger and better – Festival to take place over three days

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Windhoek Oktoberfest is back with a bang, with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – again being one of the main sponsors of the event.

The 62nd Windhoek Oktoberfest official launch held this week highlighted that this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than before, celebrating the true human spirit of resilience and naturally good food, entertainment, and beer.

Scheduled for 27-29 October 2022, this year’s Windhoek festival has been designed for a crowd even bigger than the 2019 edition which had more than 6,700 visitors over two days.

The three-day event will be held at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), twice the size of the previous venue. A corporate event has also been added for the first time and allows companies to host and entertain their stakeholders and employees on Thursday evening, an event for over-18s only.

As the main event organiser, NBL is proud and grateful to deliver the Windhoek Oktoberfest 2022 alongside its fellow sponsors: Hansa Draught, Pupkewitz BMW, Eurowings Discover, Jägermeister (CIC), Radiowave, and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW).

Managing Director (MD) of NBL, Marco Wenk, proudly stated: “After two years without the Windhoek Oktoberfest, and following the devastating pandemic, this Oktoberfest is one of significance, and in celebration of human resilience. NBL is extremely pleased to play an integral part as main sponsor and organiser, and we look forward to making this the best Oktoberfest yet. Everyone is invited to become part of this much-anticipated festivity.”

Nico Gericke (NBL), Manager: Experiential Events, stated: “The Windhoek Oktoberfest is one of the events prepared for well in advance by us and festivalgoers alike. The event has grown immensely in popularity pre-covid and as the Windhoek festival attracts more and more international travelers, we want to ensure we offer a world-class festival and experience.”

Part of the cultural experience of Oktoberfest is the food and beverage offering and this year, festivalgoers can expect additional food stalls to cater to everyone’s palates, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. The beer bar will again be a highlight of the event with the traditional Festbier, a beer brewed exclusively for the Windhoek Oktoberfest, again on offer.

“To ensure festivalgoers have a great experience we have gone to every effort to enhance our facilities such as toilets, bars, and food stalls as well as our security services. We have also upgraded our cashless payment system for a convenient, user-friendly way to transact,” said Gericke.

The Windhoek Oktoberfest will offer a mix of traditional German games and entertainment for all ages on Friday and Saturday. Performances for this year include the world-class original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany – Die Kirchdorfer – and a special guest band, the Jägermeister Brass Cartel. The Schuhplattler and a group of local dancers as well as a local Namibian music icon, Riaan Smith, will also form part of the line-up.

Armand Barnard, Dealer Principal at Pupkewitz BMW stated: “BMW is proud to be associated with the Windhoek Oktoberfest and we look forward to showcasing our latest range of vehicles at the event. Our slogan at BMW is ‘Sheer driving pleasure and we trust that this year’s festival will yet again be one of sheer entertainment pleasure for all who attend. As the official chauffeur services, we support responsible driving.”

Tickets to Windhoek Oktoberfest are available at any Pick n Pay (PnP) outlet in the country or can be purchased online through Webtickets.

The website: www.oktoberfestnamibia.com can be visited for more information about Windhoek Oktoberfest.

