Pupkewitz Motors donates 28 printers to schools

Sep 22, 2022

For twenty eight schools in nine regions, the battle to put a document on a piece of paper is over following a donations of printers by the Pupkewitz Motors group, in partnership with Schoemans Office Systems,

A handover ceremony was held at the Pupkewitz Haval/GWM showroom in Windhoek for the schools in the central regions, with another ceremony in Oshakati at the Pupkewitz Toyota showroom for the schools in the north. Altogether, the group sells ten marques through 14 branches across the country, making it the biggest consolidated motor group in Namibia.

Representatives of the beneficiary schools joined Pupkewitz senior management, Dealer Principals and Schoemans Office Systems at the Pupkewitz Haval/GWM showroom in Windhoek for a special handover ceremony. Pupkewitz Motors Managing Director, Anton Westraadt, stands third from right.

Pupkewitz Motors Managing Director, Anton Westraadt, said “The donation of printers to schools made me think of the well-known proverb: ‘It takes a whole village to raise a child’. If we want to raise and educate our children to reach their full potential and make a difference, we can never delegate this only to schools or our government. It is a privilege for Pupkewitz Motors to make a difference through this donation.”

Schoemans Office Systems is the main donation partner since they took care of delivering and servicing the printers for all the designated schools.

“Corporate Namibia and the private sector at large have a responsibility to actively participate in the upliftment of communities, for a better tomorrow ensuring that each individual at the end of the day is a responsible Namibian citizen which in turn can contribute to the economic well-being of Namibia as a whole.”, said Veruschka De La Harpe, Head of Marketing & Communications for Pupkewitz Motors.

A separate handover ceremony was conducted at the Pupkewitz showroom in Oshakati for the beneficiary schools in the north.

 

 

