Important upskilling for maths teachers to guarantee educational outcomes for learners

An operational partnership between Old Mutual and the education ministry will help more than 400 mathematics teachers to grow their knowledge and prepare to qualify for the Certificate in Advanced Mathematics for Teachers (CAMT).

The financial services giant this week said its N$270,000 contribution to the ministry is intended to improve the teaching and learning environment for Grade 12 mathematics candidates. This follows on the introduction this year in public schools of the Advanced Subsidiary level in mathematics.

The Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Ms Anna Bohn, said “with the introduction of the AS level it has been the ministry’s commitment to assist and support mathematics teachers to upgrade their skills and content knowledge to teach the subject with confidence.”

“Visualising the spiral curriculum, the content of AS level builds on the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary level in the same way as the former NSSC Higher level did, so, though senior secondary teachers went through their teacher training and acquired content knowledge at these levels as well as methodology of teaching, there is a significant up-scale of the learning content,” she said.

Old Mutual’s Manager of Communications and Social Responsibility, Mauriza Fredericks, said “teachers have the ability to shape leaders of the future in the best way for society to build positive and inspired future generations.”

The upskilling is conducted by the University of Namibia with the support of MTN Namibia in the form of subsidized internet connections.

From the left: Mauriza Fredericks, Old Mutual Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility; Edda Bohn, Deputy Executive Director, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture; Loide Kapenda, Project Manager, Maths CDP, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture; Nickey Eiman, Deputy Director: Diagnostic, Advisory and Training Services, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture; Ayesha Wentworth, Director: Diagnostic, Advisory and Training Services, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture; Elia Tsouros, Managing Director: MTN; Samuel Nuugulu, Head of Department: Computing and Mathematics, UNAM; and Martin Mugochi, Senior Professor: Mathematics, UNAM.