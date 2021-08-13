Green beckons bowlers for annual singles competition

Relieved that the lockdown has been relaxed, members of the Windhoek Bowling Club were quick to visit the green again for the club’s annual singles competition which took place over the past weekend.

The champion in the men’s division is Jessie Mweshipopya and the women’s, it is Margie Stainton. The men’s runner-up is Mike Rumsey and the women’s is Truda Meaden.

Jessie and Margie will compete against all the current club champions in the Namibia Bowling Association’s Champion of Champions tournament scheduled for 10 and 11 October 2021 at Transnamib Bowling Club.

Windhoek Bowling Club said in a statement it is the oldest bowling club in the country. Its well-kept greens and cozy club house have had their home at Parliament Gardens since 1938. Over the years, membership has grown to a diverse and vibrant group of players, all passionate about bowling and growing the sport in Namibia.

Bowls is a comparatively simple sport to play, yet dynamic and exciting. It requires a certain skill and strategy, making it ideal as an outdoors sport and pastime for both young and old. Some of Namibia’s top players are young and have competed regionally and internationally.

In 2003, Douw Calitz for example, became the Men’s Singles World Champion in Australia.

Following their return to the green, the club extended an open invitation to all Windhoekers to join them. Information can be obtained from [email protected]

Jessie Mweshipopya (left) and Margie Stainton are the men’s and women’s winners of Windhoek Bowling Club’s recent annual singles competition.