Namibia to host regional meeting on underwater cultural heritage protection

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the Namibian National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM) will host a regional meeting on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage in Africa.

The two-days meeting will be held virtually from 10 March @08h30 to 11 March @09h00 via Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting: https://unesco-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIude-przIuGtS7Sdo9nEz6vmCQwLx7lBU–

The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon. Ester Anna-Lisa Nghipondoka, will officially open the meeting on behalf of the government of Namibia.

According to a released statement, the meeting contributes to UNESCO’s continued efforts to improve Member States capacities in protecting their submerged heritage, such as shipwrecks, sunken structures and offering sites.

Speakers will include representatives of national authorities, leading archaeologists, senior cultural heritage experts, historians or conservators from the African region.

The discussions will revolve around the current status of Underwater Heritage, best practices and studies on how best to protect it as well as how to promote intersectoral and international cooperation. The meeting will further investigate how to establish inventories based on the standard UNESCO inventory sheet.

Meanwhile, as the meeting is virtual, observers are welcome and can listen into the exchanges.