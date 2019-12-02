Namibia, Somaliland to drive the worldwide observance of the 9th International Cheetah Day

The Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), will drive the worldwide observance of 9th International Cheetah Day (ICD), from its Field Research and Education Center in Namibia, and its Cheetah Safe House in Somaliland.

The CCF staff will deliver public outreach programmes in the communities surrounding Otjiwarongo, and in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, according to CCF founder and Executive Director, Laurie Marker.

The ninth celebrations on Wednesday will be the first time CCF is on the ground in Somaliland to mark the occasion.

Marker said the CCF teams will also distribute posters and drive conservation on social media channels.

“The purpose of the day is to focus attention on the plight of the cheetah, its threats to survival, and to rally people from all nations to help,” she added.

Furthermore, she said in Namibia, the CCF educational teams will play games and lead activities that promote wildlife conservation from booths around Otjiwarongo all day.

“By engaging with local communities on the day, we hope to spark dialogue that will help address threats and generate benefits for wild populations if cheetah in Africa,” said Marker.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund founded in Namibia in 1990 is the longest-running research, education, and conservation organization dedicated to saving wild cheetahs.