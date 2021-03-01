Japanese government to provide food aid worth N$42 million to Namibia

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Japanese Ambassador, Harada Hideaki signed a food aid agreement this week.

The agreement will see Japan provide food aid worth around N$42 million in support of the Namibia government’s efforts in tackling difficulties caused by the significant drought (2016-2019) and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nandi-Ndaitwah extended gratitude to this cooperation as well as to the long lasting partnership between Japan and Namibia and said Japan is among the countries that continue to be with Namibian in difficult situations, be it drought and health pandemic.

“Therefore, assistance offered, has definitely made and will continue to make a difference in the lives of many Namibians,” she added.

In addition to the food aid, Japan has started implementing a technical a technical cooperation project in the northern regions, which aims to increase food production and to improve the livelihood of small scale farmers through diversification of agricultural and farm products, to provide skill training and to facilitate framers’ access to markets.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hideaki emphasized that the motto of the Japanese policy toward Africa is ‘Respect Africa’s ownership, support in the spirit of partnership’.