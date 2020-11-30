Select Page

Namibia signs up for global vaccine scheme – upfront N$26 million payment required

Posted by | Nov 30, 2020 |

Namibia signs up for global vaccine scheme – upfront N$26 million payment required

Namibia has approved an upfront payment of N$26.4 million to the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, senior health ministry Executive Director Ben Nangombe told Xinhua last week.

Nangombe said the nation plans to make the payment next week, which will give it access to coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

He said the COVAX facility provides good value for money because other vaccines may require complicated cold chain management systems.

“We would want to get a product that is easy to manage, easy to roll out and easy to administer. Namibia is a vast country, and the vastness of the country is such that you don’t have all the sophisticated infrastructure in some parts of the country,” he said.

Unlike many other African countries, Namibia does not qualify for subsidized vaccines under the COVAX scheme because it is classified as an upper-middle-income country like its neighbours South Africa and Botswana.

Namibia has reported relatively low COVID-19 cases at just over 14,000 with 147 deaths, but its mining and tourism-dependent economy has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namport women show hard hats and high heels both fashion items

Namport women show hard hats and high heels both fashion items

4 September 2017

Rise of finance leading factor in rising inequality

Rise of finance leading factor in rising inequality

21 December 2017

Journey well-travelled for Muadinohamba

Journey well-travelled for Muadinohamba

14 October 2016

Independent investigations of causes, circumstances of sunken fishing vessel underway – report

Independent investigations of causes, circumstances of sunken fishing vessel underway – report

6 March 2020