Salt Refiners Youth Tournament continues to nurture future cricketers

Cricket Namibia this week welcomed the continuation of their partnership with Walvis Bay Salt Refiners for the annual Coastal Youth Festival.

The tournament now known as the Salt Refiners Youth Tournament will take place from 23 to 25 October in Walvis Bay and this year marks the seventh consecutive year the Walvis Bay Salt Group is involved.

The tournament will be participated by u/13 and u/16 girls and u/11 and u/13 boys from Windhoek Gymnasium, Gobabis Gymnasium, WAP, St. Paul’s College, Outjo Development, Walvis Baai Privaat Hoerskool, Pro-Ed, Kuisebmond Secondary School, Walvis Bay Primary School, Namspire and !Nara.

This year the three-day-long tournament will also see the new addition of a girls-only tournament, played at the same time in Swakopmund.

According to Cricket Namibia, this tournament has been a great platform for younger cricketers to excel and develop their potential. “Various of our current National Eagles players participated in this prestigious tournament,” they added.

Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller said, “We are very pleased to reunite with Walvis Bay Salt Refiners. The lockdown enforced a cancellation of the traditional tournament in August, but we are excited to continue this partnership. Opportunities for players to grow and develop, while enjoying this wonderful sport are the main objectives of both Cricket Namibia and Walvis Bay Salt Refiners.”

Muller thanked Andre Snyman, MD of Salt Refiners, for his company’s wonderful contribution towards youth development and ultimately upliftment of the community of Walvisbay.

“One of Cricket Namibia’s strategic focus points is the increase in the number of games for our school-based players. The introduction of a Central Youth Tournament, the National APS SIXES and now the reintroduction of the Walvis Bay Salt Tournament contributes significantly to that strategy. Tournaments like these play a major part in the development of a holistic child. Thank you Walvis Bay Salt for investing in the future,” he said.

Walvis Bay Salt Refiners MD, Andre Snyman referring to the famous quote of Sebastian Coe, well know Olympic athlete said, “Sport is a universal language, building more bridges between people than anything else I can think of…”.

He also pointed out the challenges the town and community of Walvis Bay experienced during 2020 because of Covid, and expressed his trust that the coastal tournament will allow the children to play and enjoy the game.

“We are looking forward to an exciting festival of the Salt Refiners Tournament,” he concluded.