Geingob urges individuals, corporates to donate to the COVID-19 national response for his upcoming birthday

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob has urged individuals and corporates to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 for his 79th birthday.

Geingob will turn 79 on 3 August, therefore in light of the accelerated response of the government to fight the pandemic, he has requested for well wishes not to put adverts in newspapers and publications.

“In the form of COVID-19, we are faced with a deadly and invisible enemy, and the health of Namibians remain the biggest priority, therefore the government alone cannot defeat the virus and needs everyone to play a role in arresting the spread and assisting the vulnerable among us,” he said in a statement from the presidency.

He encouraged corporates and individuals to contribute monetary resources or in kind donation to the national response.

“I wish to thank corporates and individuals who have so far demonstrated care to fellow citizens by contributing to our national response and for those of you who are planning to contribute to mark my birthday, I wish to thank you in advance for your generosity. Yes, together we can defeat COVID-19,” he added.

The presidency said that those who want to make contributions to the national response to use the verified official account in the Office of the Prime Minster.

Account Name: National Disaster Fund: COVID-19, First National Bank, Account Number 62271780853, Branch Code 281872, Branch Name, FNB Business.

 

