Gamers set to battle it out in eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 this weekend

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host the National Tournament in eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 qualifiers this weekend.

The first qualifier is scheduled for 1 August and will run from 09:00 until 17:00, at the APS Guesthouse, 11 Robert Mugabe Avenue in Windhoek

eFootball PES 2020 is a football simulation game that was published on 30 July 2019 by the Japanese entertainment conglomerate, Konami Holdings Corporation.

This will be the first time that NESA will host the title of eFootball PES at a national tournament and NESA is excited to see the results of the participants, the organisers said.

“This tournament allows athletes from all over the country to test their skills against each other in an official championship,” they said, adding that cash prizes, medals are up for grabs for the winners as well as a chance for athletes to qualify for the Namibian e-sports Team.

To register, athletes must complete the entry form and submit a copy of their passport or ID. Entry forms available online or can be requested from [email protected]

There will be no age restrictions, however, anyone under the age of 18 must have their parents/guardian complete the NESA Parental Consent form.