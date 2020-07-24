MTC puts gear in reverse, gives NPL more time to sort out issues

Mobile telecommunication provider, MTC, Friday announced that it has revisited its earlier decision and will give the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and the football leadership more time to get the league started.

Earlier this week MTC had announced that it had officially severed its relationship with the NPL following its expulsion as a member of the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

“We have taken into consideration the fact that there is a high expectation that the NPL and NFA leadership will consider the best interest of football, the players; and good governance,” said MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo.

COVID-19 has created a new reality for all of us. We urge the sober-minded individuals within the larger football fraternity in Namibia to manage the conflict in a professional and orderly manner, he added.

According to Ekandjo MTC is committed to meet its obligations under the sponsorship to start the league before the end of September 2020.

“The decision is to allow the leadership of football time to manage the transition and facilitate an orderly process to finish the league,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ekandjo said the decision not to renew the NPL contract once it runs out at the end of this season remains intact.