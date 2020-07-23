Local business venture Crewfield eyes upliftment of Nauaspoort and Groot Aub communities – Target gardening and health facility projects

A local business entity, Crewfield Investments on Wednesday met with the Windhoek Rural Constituency Councillor Penina Inga-Iita to discuss two possible projects, namely community gardening and the establishment of a medical centre that aims to uplift the Nauaspoort and Groot Aub communities.

Crewfield Investments Chief Operating Officer, Honest Madzivadondo, and his partners plan on constructing a health centre in the Groot Aub area, as well as encourage food production in Nauaspoort through gardening projects.

Councillor Inga-Iita welcomed the proposals, saying that instead of a feeding programme, the gardening project will create independence for the residents while also providing them with horticulture skills and employment.

“Ideally, a feeding project would’ve been welcomed but it is not sustainable and will likely create a culture of dependency in our residents. The gardening project is a well enough investment that will feed and employ the residents of our town Nauaspoort,” she said.

Madzivadondo said initially their proposal was for a feeding kitchen, but in light of the situation presented to them, they reconsidered and opted to provide sustainable food production projects for the community.

“It is so painful to observe that millions of dollars are being spent on food imports in the process thus tempering with employment creation. On that same note, Namibia’s sole dependence on imported food from South Africa (mainly) and other countries is at the edge of creating a social dysfunction,” he said.

According to Madzivadondo, empirical evidence supports that the growth of the agricultural sector might have a significant role to play in the economy.

“This may be in the form of providing food, employment, income, foreign exchange, and creating demand for capital investments and increasing productivity of workers. agriculture also supports other sectors such as transport, manufacturing, plastic packaging,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Madzivadondo said that his team is glad that the councilor welcomed their proposal for the establishment of a private medical centre in Groot Aub to cater for the community.

“The settlement only has one clinic to care for the whole population and some residents have to travel to Windhoek of Rehoboth to seek treatment. It is against this background that we decided to open up an alternative health centre for the community that will operate 24hrs,” he proposed.

Meanwhile, during the visit to the Groot Aub Constituency Office on Wednesday, Crewfield Investments donated three boxes of ethanol-based sanitizer and 150 surgical masks which will be divided among the school, police station and council office to help combat COVID-19.

The visit also entailed a visit to the erven where the proposed health centre will be situated and the team also visited the gardening pilot phase underway.

Caption: Crewfield Investments Chief Operating Officer Honest Madzivadondo and partner Dr. Mapanda, Usiel Uatekera Mbinge (Chief admin for Groot Aub) and Councillor Inga-Iita hold some of the donated ethanol-based sanitizer during a visit to Groot Aub.