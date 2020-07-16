Students satisfied with online Career Starter Programme

Students who are participating in the online Career Starter Programme are happy with the opportunity to connect with reputable international mentors as they continue with the programme.

Anthens Liyali, Ananias Haitembu, Pena Nelumbu and Ernestine Nkotongo, who are some of the students taking part in the programme said that working with the Swizz mentors has been one of the most exciting and beneficial parts of the programme.

“The fact that the mentors are sharing their valuable experience has made me test the professional working environment,” explained Anthens Liyali.

Pena Nelumbu highlighted that she learned so much about the corporate world and entrepreneurship. “I have discovered who I am and where my greatest strengths and potential lies,” she added.

Concerning the experience, the students said the programme has allowed them to grasp the necessary skills in CV preparation and drafting of cover letters, interview training, organisational structure, entrepreneurship, project management, governance and ethics.

The students thanked Bank Windhoek, the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and B360 Education Partnerships for their inclusion in the Programme.

Bank Windhoek supports the initiative by contributing to the purchasing of mobile data bundles throughout the online programme, where the students receive weekly prepaid data bundles.

Retuura Balloti, Human Resources Business Partner Manager at Bank Windhoek, engages virtually with the graduates with presentations aimed at coaching them on how to prepare themselves for possible employment in a highly competitive job environment.

Switzerland based B360 Education Partnerships, a non-governmental organisation comprising of a pool of professionals facilitates the online programme and are mentoring the students.

Caption: (l-r) Anthens Liyali, Pena Nelumbu, online Career Starter Programme participants, Retuura Balloti, Bank Windhoek’s Human Resources Business Partner Manager, Ananias Haitembu, Ernestine Nkotongo, online Career Starter Programme participants and Nico Smit, International Relations Officer at NUST.