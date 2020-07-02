Sunrise Walk to fight cancer slated for 25 July

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has called on the public to join them for an informal Sunrise Walk on 25 July at the DTS Sport Field.

According to CAN the walk is aimed at keeping healthy, socialise responsibly and fight cancer, as the country welcomes stage 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tickets for the event can be obtained at the Association’s Head Office in Windhoek or from 7:30 before the walk at N$20 per person.

“For your donation we say thank you with a colourful ribbon to proudly wear to show your support, as well as a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water,” CAN added.

According to CAN all proceeds will go to the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme and all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and only 250 walkers will be allowed.