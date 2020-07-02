Select Page

Sunrise Walk to fight cancer slated for 25 July

Posted by | Jul 3, 2020 |

Sunrise Walk to fight cancer slated for 25 July

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has called on the public to join them for an informal Sunrise Walk on 25 July at the DTS Sport Field.

According to CAN the walk is aimed at keeping healthy, socialise responsibly and fight cancer, as the country welcomes stage 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tickets for the event can be obtained at the Association’s Head Office in Windhoek or from 7:30 before the walk at N$20 per person.

“For your donation we say thank you with a colourful ribbon to proudly wear to show your support, as well as a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water,” CAN added.

According to CAN all proceeds will go to the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme and all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and only 250 walkers will be allowed.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NAMA’s return to Windhoek

NAMA’s return to Windhoek

11 March 2016

Film Review – The Wolverine

Film Review – The Wolverine

9 August 2013

Durban Poison to premiere in Namibia

Durban Poison to premiere in Namibia

29 May 2014

Viewers treated like royalty by DStv

Viewers treated like royalty by DStv

13 March 2015