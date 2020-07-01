Bank Windhoek reduces various transaction charges to cushion customers

Financial institution, Bank Windhoek on Tuesday announced that it will reduce rates for transaction accounts, point of sale, EasyWallet charges and inter account transfer fees effective 1 July.

The Bank made the announcement in response to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on its customers.

The bank’s monthly account management fees for Transaction and Current Accounts have been reduced by 5%, while point-of-sale transaction fees have been reduced to encourage customers to make use of their debit cards for transactions which is much safer than carrying cash.

Minimum EasyWallet charge for sending money has been reduced to N$10,95 per transaction, in addition the recipients first withdrawal for the day remains free of charge and inter account transfer fees via iBank, Mobile App and ATMs have been reduced to encourage the use of these convenient channels.

Digital banking services of the bank will remain free of charge with no annual or monthly fees. These include Internet Banking, our Mobile App, Cellphone Banking, EasyWallet. In addition, AlertMe SMS notifications for debit and credit transactions also remain free. These alerts equip customers to be informed of all activity on their transaction accounts and reduce the risk of losses due to fraudulent transactions.

Pricing of value added services such as Go-TV, DSTV and Box-Office, have remained unchanged and e-statements are free and customers are encouraged to register for it as the cost of printing and issuing monthly statements will increase from October 2020.

Meanwhile, the bank’s Free Legal Access Cover to the value of N$30,000 per case to all its Current- and Transaction Accounts holders, as well as Life Cover of N$30,000 and N$7 500 on Current- and Transaction Accounts respectively remains standard on all these accounts, they concluded.