Jaguar Classic reintroduces direct replacement 3.8-litre XK engine block

South Africa – Jaguar Classic has reintroduced the 3.8-litre XK engine block, as fitted to many coveted Jaguar sedans and sports cars of the 1950s and 1960s, including the legendary E-type. Unavailable new for more than 50 years, these are the only brand-new XK engine blocks available.

Recreated to exact original specifications the brand-new cast iron engine block is a direct replacement for the 3.8-litre six-cylinder units originally fitted to the XK150, XK150 S, MkIX, Mk2, MkX, E-type Series 1 and S-type.

Subject to providing documentation which confirms proof of vehicle ownership, customers can choose to retain the serial number from their original engine block, which will be stamped on the new casting with an additional asterisk denoting the new block is a replacement item.

Alternatively, the new block is stamped with a new unique serial number.

The new 3.8-litre Jaguar XK engine blocks are priced £14,340 each, including VAT, and come with a minimum 12 months Jaguar parts and accessories warranty1 and certificate of authenticity, exclusively from Jaguar Classic.