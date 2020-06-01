Select Page

Cancer Association donates basic amenities to childhood cancer patients

Posted by | Jun 2, 2020 |

Cancer Association donates basic amenities to childhood cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to young childhood cancer patients, through its Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of CAN said the association helps mothers who travel from rural areas and stay with their children affected by cancer.

“These mothers do not know what to expect or how long they will stay at Windhoek Central Hospital and most of them do not have the means or the finances for basic sanitary needs,” he added.

Hansen thanked Liberty Life Namibia and the community for making it possible for them to assist with various needs of childhood cancer patients in Namibia.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Goyu helps SPCA with food

Goyu helps SPCA with food

11 January 2013

Oshikandela brings sustenance on Africa Day of School Feeding

Oshikandela brings sustenance on Africa Day of School Feeding

9 March 2017

Last respects to James Vigne

Last respects to James Vigne

29 July 2016

Bra campaign raises N$80 000

Bra campaign raises N$80 000

9 December 2011