Cancer Association donates basic amenities to childhood cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to young childhood cancer patients, through its Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of CAN said the association helps mothers who travel from rural areas and stay with their children affected by cancer.

“These mothers do not know what to expect or how long they will stay at Windhoek Central Hospital and most of them do not have the means or the finances for basic sanitary needs,” he added.

Hansen thanked Liberty Life Namibia and the community for making it possible for them to assist with various needs of childhood cancer patients in Namibia.