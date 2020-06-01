Select Page

Mining Expo cancelled – Exhibitors to be refunded

The Chamber of Mines has indefinitely cancelled the 2020 Mining Expo and Conference, after postponing it to the 2 and 3 September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the situation appears to have stabilised since the first cases of COVID-19, the Chamber is under no illusion that the country is spared from the possibility of further infections.

Veston Malango, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia said it is with great regret that they have cancelled the 2020 Expo due to the major uncertainties which still lie ahead.

“We hope to be in full swing next year though and will be announcing the 2021 dates towards the end of this year,” he added.

He explained that the postponed dates fall within the State of Emergency which lapses around 22 September 2020 with no certainty whether it mayor may not be extended.

“It is thus not possible to predict the actions or decisions by Government pertaining to mass gatherings such has the Expo in response to further COVID-19 related developments,” he added.

Meanwhile, he saidexhibitors who had paid for their 2020 registrations will receive a full refund of the total amount.

“With the rapid progress and escalated global efforts to develop a COVI-19 vaccine, we remain hopeful that the much anticipated Expo will again take place in 2020, and we wish you all a safe and healthy remainder of the year and look forward to new opportunities once the pandemic subsides,” he concluded.

 

