EES adds Plakkies to his shoe collection

Kwaito musician EES has released his new product, NAM FLAVA ‘Plakkies’ which will come in Namibian colours and style.

He dubs them the freshest pair of sandals you have seen in a long time, pushing the 30th Namibian Independence celebration this year up a notch.

EES said people should be quick to get themselves a pair as they are predicting that these Nam Flava plakkies will be selling like hotcakes.

“If you do get yourself a pair, post a picture on social media with the hashtag #NamFlavaFootwear to show your support for local products,” he added.

EES highlighted that it is times like these that it is important to support ourselves and especially the artist that have some challenging times with no possibility of performing live.

“Just like my previous shoe collection the artist also is donating N$10 of each pair sold to the Namibian Lion Trust, which I visited last year with a bunch of German Influencers and video team,” he explained.

The EES plakkies are available at Maerua SuperSpar, Hochland Spar, The Grove SuperSpar and Westlane Spar, who currently have the exclusive selling rights for the first few weeks. While international buyers can buy the shoes in the EES online store, with shipping done worldwide.