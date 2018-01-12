Lize to serenade fans in Swakop

Songstress, Lize Ehlers will kick of the year with a show at the Otto Gunther Courtyard in Swakopmund on 20 January. The show wil start at 18:30 for 19:00 and tickets are available at Otto Gunther and at the door for N$100.

She will be accompanied by Imms Nicolau on keys and the pair promise an emotional show filled with beauty, pain and inspiring stories.

Lize said she will connect with the audience on a very personal level by sharing intimate stories and details, therefore crossing over from just singing.

“Stories of choices, laughter, sadness and mostly stories of love she will also be redoing her 2017 Omaruru Artist Trail “Night at the Musical” set plus various other inspiring songs from movies and musicals,” she said.

“Music has saved my life therefore I turn to music and I create music in order to breathe, to think and to heal and I also turn to music to scratch open deep puddles of pain just to feel painfully alive,” she added.

Audience members can prepare to hear songs Lize grew up with like, “The Hills Are Alive” from Sound of Music and many more. “Entertainment has changed because it is not just about singing a song anymore, it is about offering an escape to the daily struggles of life through incredible lyrics, it is about evoking memories of great times spent with people who are no longer here, it is about offering an opportunity to reflect on life in a dignified and passionate way and therefore music and theatre is about showing a human condition that we all share in,” she said.

She advised her fans and audience not to miss this show because it guarantees a laugh and maybe even a tear or two.