Single mothers, needy households get helping hand from German Embassy

The German Embassy recently supported families with food donations worth approximately N$170,000 through a micro feeding project.

The funds were used to purchase food parcels for 100 single mothers and 100 needy households registered with the Lidar Community Foundation in Katutura, the Embassy said in a statement.

“The distributed items include staple foods such as maize meal, flour, pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, but also soap and detergnt,” they added.

In addition, the Embassy said the single mothers with babies also received bay food and diapers as well as two reusable face masks per household, manufactured by ‘Aphrodite Trading’ to comply with the applicable national COVID-19 health and hygiene rules.

Chargee d’Affaire a.i. of the German Embassy, Ellen Golz who handed over the donation at the Lidar Community Foundation at Damara Location thanked the staff of Lidar for their co-operation.

“We are glad to be able to make a difference in the lives of families in need and the food donations are aimed at helping families with children who are particularly affected by the current situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Lindar, Serley Khaxas expressed her gratitude for the support and pointed out that this donation will be a big help for the people of the community, as many of them have lost their jobs and the food is the most urgent need that can be satisfied thorough this project in these difficult times.

“The young mothers in particular are thankful that the donated items include some baby formula for their little ones,” she concluded.

The micro feeding programme aims to reach member of the Lidar Community who have no cooking facilities themselves, therefore one warm meal per day can also be picked up from the center.

Caption: Chargee d’Affaires a.i. Ellen Golz handing over food parcels to the Lidar Community Foundation in Damara Location, Katutura.