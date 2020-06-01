Select Page

Single mothers, needy households get helping hand from German Embassy

Posted by | May 27, 2020 |

Single mothers, needy households get helping hand from German Embassy

The German Embassy recently supported families with food donations worth approximately N$170,000 through a micro feeding project.

The funds were used to purchase food parcels for 100 single mothers and 100 needy households registered with the Lidar Community Foundation in Katutura, the Embassy said in a statement.

“The distributed items include staple foods such as maize meal, flour, pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, but also soap and detergnt,” they added.

In addition, the Embassy said the single mothers with babies also received bay food and diapers as well as two reusable face masks per household, manufactured by ‘Aphrodite Trading’ to comply with the applicable national COVID-19 health and hygiene rules.

Chargee d’Affaire a.i. of the German Embassy, Ellen Golz who handed over the donation at the Lidar Community Foundation at Damara Location thanked the staff of Lidar for their co-operation.

“We are glad to be able to make a difference in the lives of families in need and the food donations are aimed at helping families with children who are particularly affected by the current situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Lindar, Serley Khaxas expressed her gratitude for the support and pointed out that this donation will be a big help for the people of the community, as many of them have lost their jobs and the food is the most urgent need that can be satisfied thorough this project in these difficult times.

“The young mothers in particular are thankful that the donated items include some baby formula for their little ones,” she concluded.

The micro feeding programme aims to reach member of the Lidar Community who have no cooking facilities themselves, therefore one warm meal per day can also be picked up from the center.

Caption: Chargee d’Affaires a.i. Ellen Golz handing over food parcels to the Lidar Community Foundation in Damara Location, Katutura.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Women are the key

Women are the key

26 February 2016

Pohamba to attend 19th Statutory Meeting of the Panel of the Wise in Ghana

Pohamba to attend 19th Statutory Meeting of the Panel of the Wise in Ghana

19 October 2018

GIPF processes N$300 million worth of claims in March

GIPF processes N$300 million worth of claims in March

30 May 2017

More for Cancer

More for Cancer

13 November 2015