No new vehicle fleet for government executives for the next 5 years – Geingob

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Thursday said that the vehicle fleet of the government will not be renewed for the period 2020-2025, as part of reducing expenditure.

In a statement from the presidency Geingob said no new vehicles will be purchased for members of the Executive and Public Office Bearers in the government.

“This decision by the President, expressly during this difficult period of COVID-19, will translate into an approximate saving of 200 million Namibian Dollars,” the presidency statement said.

According to the statement President Geingob has also directed a cap on monthly fuel consumption by Public Office Bearers.

“The decision by President Geingob not to renew the Government fleet, saving 200 million Namibian dollars is a crucial segment in redirecting public resources to urgent priorities, specifically at a time

when the country is dealing with the health and economic implications of COVID-19,” the presidency said.

Meanwhile, the presidency said, over the past five years under President Geingob, government spending has been reduced by 9 percent; annual travel and subsistence allowances have been cut by 62%.