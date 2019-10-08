Capricorn launches 2019 consolidated annual report

Capricorn Group on Wednesday launched their fourth integrated report which adheres to the International Integrated Reporting Council’s IR Framework.

The 2019 Integrated Annual Report is also the third consecutive report that includes the Group’s subsidiaries in Botswana and Zambia.

The report reflects the value created by the Group in the past year, captivating a holistic and stakeholder-orientated view of the social, environmental and governance aspects that are related to the Group’s activities and performance during the financial year, which ended on 30 June 2019.

The Group highlighted that the financial year was exceptional in the sense that all the subsidiaries delivered good results across the board, simultaneously elevating the performance of the Group to record highs despite the current economic environment in which it operates.

“The substantial track record of Capricorn Group proves indeed that we live up to our vision and purpose of being a Connector of Positive Change, creating opportunities for all our stakeholders to enjoy the benefits of the shared value we generate.” Thinus Prinsloo, Capricorn Group Chief Executive Officer said.

In 2019, the Group implemented King IV, transitioning from NamCode, which focuses on outcomes as opposed to inputs in respect of good governance. The Integrated Report also complies with the Namibian Companies Act, 28 of 2004, the NSX Listing Requirements, International Financial Reporting Standards, Namibia Banking Institutions Act, 2 of 1998, Botswana Banking Act, 2 of 1995 and the Zambia Banking and Financial Services Act, 7 of 2017.

The full Integrated report or a summarized version thereof can be viewed or downloaded from the Capricorn Group website.

Caption: Baronice Hans (Managing Director: Bank Windhoek), Jaco Esterhuyse (Financial Director: Capricorn Group) and Marlize Horn (Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs) holding up the Integrated Report at the launch on 9 October.