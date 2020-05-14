Select Page

Agriculture ministry to introduce five new cowpea seed varieties to ensure food security at both household and national level

Posted by | May 12, 2020 |

Agriculture ministry to introduce five new cowpea seed varieties to ensure food security at both household and national level

The Ministry of Agriculture this week said it will introduce five new cowpea seeds into the country’s agricultural sector to ensure food security at both household and national level.

In a statement, Percy Misika, the agriculture ministry’s executive director said sustained increase in agricultural production is dependent on the development of new and improved varieties of crops and efficient systems for timely supply of inputs.

“Seed of appropriate characteristics is required to meet the demand of diverse agro-climatic conditions and intensive cropping system in Namibia,” said Misika.

He said Namibia has been spearheading a project since 2009 on induced breeding where the main objective was to apply mutation breeding techniques to develop high-yielding, early-maturing drought-tolerant and insect pests-and-disease-resistant crops.

The five new cowpea seeds are an addition to three existing cowpea varieties.

About 85% of cereal producers in Namibia already intercrop cowpea with the main staple crops like pearl millet and maize.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Agra ProVision goes high-tech

Agra ProVision goes high-tech

29 January 2016

White swakara sets price record

White swakara sets price record

13 September 2013

Mahango cookies a favourite

Mahango cookies a favourite

23 November 2012

3rd Regional technical committee meeting set for Namibia

3rd Regional technical committee meeting set for Namibia

13 May 2016