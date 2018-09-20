Agricultural Outlook Conference slated for October

The Agricultural Outlook Conference will take place on 10 October, to create an opportunity for the sector to discuss issues and provide information on what can be expected in terms of the agricultural economy, prices and markets in the future.

The bi-annual conference, hosted by the Namibian Agricultural Union will take place at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek and will be opened with an address from Agriculture Minister, Alpheus !Naruseb.

The main topic this year is to develop ideas to fuel growth in the agricultural sector.

According to the NAU the primary agricultural sector is not growing, as there are no additional jobs that have been created to benefit the rural economy.

“Thus, emphasis will be on identifying low hanging fruit in the livestock, agriculture, wildlife and other sectors that will spur future growth. This year’s theme is ‘Ignite Growth in Agriculture – the basis for job creation and value addition,” the union said.

A session will also take place for commodities such as large stock, small stock, agronomy, wildlife and tourism with speakers who will briefly identify key problems and what is needed to fire growth in these various commodities.

This session will be led by several local producers and experts such as Dr Joggie Briedenhan, Pieter van Schalkwyk, Michael Iyambo and Dr. Chris Brown.

Dr. Helmke von Bach will also talk about the different drivers behind profitability and Arnold Klein will close the day with a glimpse into the future on how farming will look about 15 to 20 years from now.

Caption: The day will be an open day for any producer of any agricultural product as well as other role players in the agricultural sector. For any inquiries contact Rina Hough at the NAU office at 061-237838 or [email protected]