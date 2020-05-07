IOL suspends April and May examinations

The Institute of Open Learning (IOL) has suspended the April and May examination and are cognizant that this will cause interruption in the completion of students’ studies.

The Institute said in a press release that this may have greater detrimental effects that can lead to a stagnation of studies for many country-wide.

They said it is their obligation to protect the interest of all their students, with most of them being working adults, more specifically teachers, hence they have to schedule examinations during the school holidays and not during the school term.

“Teachers have already missed a lot of teaching time and learners will require much more assistance after the lockdown and we have a large number of students in remote rural areas who are part of our ‘Education for All’ policy and the concern of no internet access has been raised on numerous occasions,” added the Institute.

The Institution has put the following measures in place to assists the students to continue with their studies as planned, all students will be allowed to submit as many assignment as they wish, which is a once off opportunity and will only be valid for the June 2020 assignment submission period.

“The November examination, which was scheduled to be a supplementary examination, will be a full examination thus awarding students two examination seating opportunities for the academic year, while supplementary examinations will then subsequently form part of the April 2021 examination,” they said.

IOL highlighted that they remain in contact with the students and regulators and will communicate further adjustments that might transpire due to measures implemented by the Government of Namibia.

“We urge you to remain calm, safe and informed during this difficult time, take care of yourself and your families and remember to wash your hands and stay indoors,” they concluded.