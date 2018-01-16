Online registration for senior students postponed at UNAM

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has postponed the start of the online registration for senior students. The online registration was initially scheduled to start on 15 January but is being re-scheduled for 23 January.

UNAM in a statement this week said, the postponement is due to challenges experienced with their system but registration dates for first years students remain unchanged and prospective students who have applied last year and have not received any response yet should expect feedback by the end of the week.

They also informed that aspiring students who still wish to apply to UNAM are advised to apply online until the end of the week and a late application fee of N$300 will apply to applications submitted manually, because of this admission statuses for late application will be communicated fro 7 to 9 February.

Meanwhile, the University understands the likely inconveniences the postponement might have caused and extended its apology to all affected stakeholders as the matter is reviving their utmost attention.