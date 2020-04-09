Select Page

African Development Bank Group unveils US$10 billion Response Facility to curb COVID-19

Posted by | Apr 9, 2020 |

African Development Bank Group unveils US$10 billion Response Facility to curb COVID-19

Abijan — The African Development Bank Group this week announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries in fighting the pandemic.

The facility is the latest measure taken by the Bank to respond to the pandemic and will be the institution’s primary channel for its efforts to address the crisis. It provides up to US$10 billion to governments and the private sector.

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, said the package took into account the fiscal challenges that many African countries are facing.

“Africa is facing enormous fiscal challenges to respond to the coronavirus pandemic effectively. The African Development Bank Group is deploying its full weight of emergency response support to assist Africa at this critical time. We must protect lives. This Facility will help African countries to fast-track their efforts to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19,” Adesina said, commending the Board of Directors for its unwavering support.

The Facility entails US$5.5 billion for sovereign operations in African Development Bank countries, and $3.1 billion for sovereign and regional operations for countries under the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional arm that caters to fragile countries. An additional US$1.35 billion will be devoted to private sector operations.

Commenting on the facility, Acting Senior Vice-President Swazi Tshabalala said, “The setting up of the Facility required a collective effort and courage by all our staff, Board of Directors and our shareholders.”

Two weeks ago, the Bank launched a record-breaking US$3 billion Fight COVID-19 Social Bond, the world’s largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever on the international capital market. Last week, the Board of Directors also approved a US$2 million grant for the World Health Organization for its efforts on the continent.

“These are extraordinary times, and we must take bold and decisive actions to save and protect millions of lives in Africa. We are in a race to save lives. No country will be left behind,” Adesina said.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

New survey tests reputation management before major continental PR conference

New survey tests reputation management before major continental PR conference

21 January 2020

Political uncertainty a business risk for Southern Africa – Control Risk

Political uncertainty a business risk for Southern Africa – Control Risk

8 January 2018

Electric Nissan LEAF beyond 350,000 units

Electric Nissan LEAF beyond 350,000 units

30 September 2016

Mwalimu Nyerere honoured at a ceremony in Butiama

Mwalimu Nyerere honoured at a ceremony in Butiama

4 July 2019