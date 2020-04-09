Geingob appoints Regional Governors, consisting mostly of new appointees

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob has appointed Regional Governors as per Article 1 of the Namibian constitution, on 7 April 2020, reminding the nation that Governors are direct representatives of the President in the regions and are accountable to him.

Geingob, made the appointments following a process of consultations with regional and national leaders and spoke individually with the appointees, emphasising their new mandates and urgency with which they have to deliver the agenda of regional development.

The President has appointed Alleta Fredericks, for the //Karas Region, the Rev. Salomon April, for the Hardap Region, Neville Andre, for the Erongo Region, Bonifatiu Wakudumo, for the Kavango East region, Walde Ndevashiya, for the Ohangwena Regional, Penda ya Ndakolo, for the Oshikoto Region and James Uerikua, for the Otjozondjupa Region as new appointees.

He re-appointeded, Sirkka Ausiku, for the Kavango West Region, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, for the Khomas Region, Marius Sheya, for the Kunene Region, Erginus Endjala, for the Omusati Region, Elia Irimari, for the Oshana regionaand Lawrence Sampofu, for the Zambezi Region.

Dr. Alfredo Hengari, Press Secretary for the President said in a statement that the governors will undertake an orientation course during which they will be acquainted with the work of the government and mandate expectations. “They must have strong, honest and principled leadership, ensure maximum output within the context of limited financial resources, promote, facilitate and strengthen measures to implement the empowerment and industrialisation policies of the government and engage and listen to the voices of civil society, with the understanding that the ultimate goal is to improve the living standards of all Namibians,” he added.

President Geingob expressed confidence and trust in the ability, commitment and fairness with which the appointees will discharge their duties and responsibilities as Regional Governors.