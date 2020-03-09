2020 Paralympic team to get assistance from unique, ‘Dinner in the Dark’ fundraiser

Gondwana Collection Namibia together with Capricorn Group will raise funds to support the visually impaired athletes who will take part in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, through a ‘Dinner in the Dark’ evening, on 20 March at the Windhoek Country Club.

The fundraising dinner will assist local top athletes that include Anania Shikongo, Johannes Nambala and Lahja Ishitile, whose careers have already featured remarkable successes.

The evening will involve guest being blindfolded as a symbol of solidarity with Namibia’s para-athletes.

“As the event also marks the eve of the 30 Independence Day celebration, we urge guest to keep their eyes open towards issues such as corruption, gender-based violence, inequality and environment degradation within our country,” they added.

The organisers explained that since the cost for the evening are entirely covered, the entrance fees, which are N$10,000 per table with 10 seats, will fully benefit the Namibian para-athletes, via the Sport on the Move Foundation.

According to the organisers the newly-established foundation aims to change the image of para-sports in Namibia.

“Through genuine support on all fronts, the foundation aims to create a supportive environment to enable para-athletes to compete at the highest international level and to offer them prospects for a life after sports,” they added.

Meanwhile the night will also have entertainment from muscians that include; Lize Ehlers, African Vocals, Elija Hwande, the Etosha Boys, Richard Redecker, Adam Brand-Kirby, Conrad Hegarty and Imms Nicolau.

Caption: (From left to right). The para-athlete who will benefit from the proceeds of the Dinner in the Dark event, Johannes Nambala, Lahja Ishitile and Anania Shikongo with the Chairperson of the Sport on the Move Foundation Doufi Namalambo.