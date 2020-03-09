Telecom, ICT Ministry helps underdeveloped communities get tech saavy

Telecom Namibia donated computers and printers through a partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology to the Mburumba Appolus Orphanage ICT Centre at Lisouli in Zambezi Region last week.

This partnership resonates with Telecom Namibia’s commitment to provide services to underdeveloped communities within Namibia, by means of providing equipment, which will connect them to the world, making it easier for them to meet their daily communication deliverables.

At the handover Bravo Sankombo, Telecom’s Manager: Technical Operations addressed the audience and spoke on the benefits the children will acquire.

“By providing orphans with access to ICT, Telecom Namibia ensures that the children acquire skills in the mechanics of computer usage and enhance their ability to enable new forms of communication with people around the world. Getting children excited about technology early gives them the scope to explore their own interests in the world around them,” he stated.

“In addition to the skills, the donation will ensure that the children become competitive in the job market, by not allowing their misfortune to affect their future. Orphans lack access to ICT equipment which is essential in today’s world, as ICT skills are needed in every sector of the industry,” he said.