Select Page

Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from Friday 06 to Thursday 12 March 2020

Posted by | Mar 6, 2020 |

Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from Friday 06 to Thursday 12 March 2020

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

The role of photography as an abstract art form

The role of photography as an abstract art form

1 September 2017

Offbeat – 16 December 2011

Offbeat – 16 December 2011

16 December 2011

Afro Brazilian dancing comes to Windhoek stage

Afro Brazilian dancing comes to Windhoek stage

29 July 2016

Michael to be the ‘Pulse’ at Acoustic Friday at the FNCC

Michael to be the ‘Pulse’ at Acoustic Friday at the FNCC

21 August 2017