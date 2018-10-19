Kirchdorfer band from Munich plays again at Windhoek Oktoberfest

Windhoek is abuzz in anticipation of the 60th annual Oktoberfest taking place next week Friday and Saturday, 26 and 27 October at SKW. This year again, the famous Kirchdorfer band from Munich will travel to Namibia to entertain the coming and going Oktoberfest crowds.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Windhoek Oktoberfest will also be celebrated in Cape Town, this year over two days like the much bigger Windhoek event, but Capetonians will have to wait a week until the 2nd and 3rd of November, before they can have their go at German Gemuetlichkeit.

The Oktoberfest is jointly organised by Namibia Breweries Ltd, SKW and Pupkewitz BMW. An unlimited quantity of beer backed by the popular tunes of the Kirchdorfer band make this one of Windhoek’s finest social events. Without this band, the Oktoberfest at large, and the Windhoek Oktoberfest in particular will not be the same.

The Kirchdorfer band has performed at the Muenchen Oktoberfest with its six million patrons annually, since 1994. It has performed in about 2500 shows in 100 tours to 17 countries. The band’s repertoire covers more than 500 songs in various genre.

Band member, Thomas Wohlschläger said they are ready and excited to once again entertain at the Windhoek Oktoberfest. “One of our highlights every year is the Windhoek Oktoberfest! This has always been a great event for us and we enjoy that we can entertain the people of Namibia with our original and authentic Oktoberfest music. We are well prepared and we bring again a big repertoire to Windhoek including the newest Oktoberfest hits of 2018 with 13 musicians including two female singers, Chrissie and Julia.”

Tickets are available at any Pick & Pay supermarket, or can be purchased online through Webtickets. The website www.oktoberfestnamibia.com can be visited for more information as well as detail on the Shazam #BeerForAYear competition.