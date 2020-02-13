Increased awareness of E-waste results in increased local recycling figures

Local e-waste joint-venture, NamiGreen, recycled the equivalent to 10,000 computer monitors in 2019, a 100 % increase from previous year, according to the company.

NamiGreen CEO, Per Hansen this week said that the joint-venture recycled 102,000 kg of electronic waste, or e-waste, as compared to 50,000 kg recorded last year.

For 2019, that means NamiGreen recycled the equivalent to 10,000 computer monitors, that is 10,000 computer monitors not ending up in a landfill, he added.

“The company’s focus on service, availability, and professional handling of e-waste has attracted more clients than previous years. Those factors, as well as increased awareness in the Namibian society, the work of organizations like Recycle Namibia Forum and increased governmental focus has allowed us to recycle even more e-waste than before. All of this would not have happened without the help of all our suppliers, clients, stakeholders and the people involved in our e-waste recycling mission,” he added.

Early forecasts for 2020 reveal more growth for the local e-waste recycler, and NamiGreen is again expected beat previous e-waste recycling rates, he added.

Electronic waste is basically every electronic device or gadget that no longer works or serves a purpose – typical items of e-waste include computer monitors, printers, computers, laptops, phones and other electronic household devices.

“Recycling is important for the future of any country. If we don’t want to live in a toxic dump, we need to recycle, Hansen said adding that the majority of all electronic gadgets and devices contain materials that can cause harm to the precious eco-systems.

Meanwhile, citizens can easily recycle their used and broken electronics by placing it in one of the e-waste bins provided by the company.

“We offer companies and organisations a free e-waste collection service, where they simply call us or can go to our website – www.namigreen.com and book an e-waste collection online in a few minutes. That has been very well received and we expect even more companies to use the service in 2020,” he concluded.

Caption: One of the larger waste streams at NamiGreen E-waste – old and broken printers waiting to be recycled. (Photograph from NamiGreen).